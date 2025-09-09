Next Article
Delhi-Jaipur highway: 2 men on motorcycle killed by unidentified vehicle
Early Monday morning, two men—Anil Kumar (20) from Jharkhand and Pardeep Kumar (31) from Badshahpur—were killed when a speeding, unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Bilaspur.
Both were wearing helmets but died instantly at the scene.
Driver fled the scene
The victims were headed from Kapriwas to Gurugram when the crash happened near a five-star hotel.
No eyewitnesses have come forward, but commuters alerted police after finding the bodies by the roadside.
Police have filed an FIR for negligent and rash driving, are checking CCTV footage to track down the driver, and handed over the bodies to families after autopsies.