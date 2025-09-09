AI Mode was previously limited to English

Google's AI Mode now supports Hindi

By Mudit Dube 11:19 am Sep 09, 202511:19 am

What's the story

Google has expanded its AI Mode to support five new languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. The move comes after a six-month period where the feature was only available in English. Hema Budaraju, VP of Product Management at Google Search, said the expansion allows more people to use AI Mode for complex queries in their preferred language.