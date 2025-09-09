Google's AI Mode now supports Hindi
What's the story
Google has expanded its AI Mode to support five new languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. The move comes after a six-month period where the feature was only available in English. Hema Budaraju, VP of Product Management at Google Search, said the expansion allows more people to use AI Mode for complex queries in their preferred language.
Evolution
Competing with AI search platforms
First launched as an experiment for Google One AI Premium subscribers in March, AI Mode is Google's response to other AI search platforms like Perplexity and OpenAI's ChatGPT. The feature is powered by a customized version of Gemini 2.5 with multimodal and reasoning capabilities. In August, agentic features were added to AI Mode, allowing it to make restaurant reservations with local service appointments and event ticket bookings planned for the future.
Availability
AI Mode could soon become default search experience
AI Mode is currently accessible via a dedicated tab on the search results page and a button in the search bar. Google DeepMind's group product manager Logan Kilpatrick hinted that the company is working toward making this AI-led search experience the default "soon." This comes despite criticism of Google's recent AI updates, including AI Mode and AI Overviews, for affecting search clicks.