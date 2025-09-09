Bots are making social media feel fake: OpenAI's Sam Altman 

Sam Altman , the CEO of OpenAI and a Reddit shareholder, has expressed his concerns about the impact of bots on social media. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts after reading several posts on the r/Claudecode subreddit praising OpenAI Codex. The software programming service was launched by OpenAI in May to compete with Anthropic's Claude Code.

Twitter Post Take a look at Altman's post i have had the strangest experience reading this: i assume its all fake/bots, even though in this case i know codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real.



i think there are a bunch of things going on: real people have picked up quirks of LLM-speak, the Extremely… https://t.co/9buqM3ZpKe — Sam Altman (@sama) September 8, 2025

Authenticity concerns 'Assume it's all fake/bots' The r/Claudecode subreddit has been inundated with posts from self-proclaimed Codex users announcing their switch to the new platform. This trend prompted Altman to question the authenticity of these posts. He said, "I have had the strangest experience reading this: I assume it's all fake/bots, even though in this case I know codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real."

Analysis breakdown Altman's analysis of the situation Altman went on to analyze the factors contributing to his perception of social media posts. He suggested that humans are starting to sound like large language models (LLMs). He also acknowledged the strange behavior of fandoms, led by highly active social media users. These groups can turn hostile if flooded with those expressing their frustrations toward fellow members.

Engagement critique Altman suggests pro-OpenAI posts could be bots Altman also criticized the incentives of social media platforms and creators who monetize engagement. He even hinted that some pro-OpenAI posts on the r/Claudecode subreddit could be bots, as OpenAI has been "astroturfed" before. Astroturfing involves paid posts by people or bots on behalf of a competitor, giving them plausible deniability.