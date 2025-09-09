Bots are making social media feel fake: OpenAI's Sam Altman
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and a Reddit shareholder, has expressed his concerns about the impact of bots on social media. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts after reading several posts on the r/Claudecode subreddit praising OpenAI Codex. The software programming service was launched by OpenAI in May to compete with Anthropic's Claude Code.
i have had the strangest experience reading this: i assume its all fake/bots, even though in this case i know codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real.— Sam Altman (@sama) September 8, 2025
The r/Claudecode subreddit has been inundated with posts from self-proclaimed Codex users announcing their switch to the new platform. This trend prompted Altman to question the authenticity of these posts. He said, "I have had the strangest experience reading this: I assume it's all fake/bots, even though in this case I know codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real."
Altman went on to analyze the factors contributing to his perception of social media posts. He suggested that humans are starting to sound like large language models (LLMs). He also acknowledged the strange behavior of fandoms, led by highly active social media users. These groups can turn hostile if flooded with those expressing their frustrations toward fellow members.
Altman also criticized the incentives of social media platforms and creators who monetize engagement. He even hinted that some pro-OpenAI posts on the r/Claudecode subreddit could be bots, as OpenAI has been "astroturfed" before. Astroturfing involves paid posts by people or bots on behalf of a competitor, giving them plausible deniability.
Altman observed that AI models have become so good at writing that they have created a problem for social media platforms. He said, "The net effect is somehow AI Twitter/AI Reddit feels very fake in a way it really didn't a year or two ago." This statement highlights the growing concern over the authenticity of online content in an age dominated by advanced artificial intelligence.