Aeronero 2.0 launched in Bengaluru, pulls drinking water from air
Aeronero Solutions just dropped Aeronero 2.0 in Bengaluru, showing off tech that literally pulls mineral-rich drinking water straight from the air.
Industry leaders were there for the launch, which puts India on the map in the global water-tech scene and aims to tackle water sustainability in a fresh way.
Grammy-winner Ricky Kej joins as advisor
CEO Durga Das says Aeronero is all about making clean water more accessible worldwide.
They've even brought Grammy-winner Ricky Kej on board as Advisor and Brand Ambassador to boost their green mission.
With 13 patents, production of 2,000 units a month, and partnerships like Garden City University, Aeronero's Aquair platform (powered by Condessa tech) is pushing for climate-ready, decentralized water solutions around the globe.