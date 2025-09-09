Aeronero 2.0 launched in Bengaluru, pulls drinking water from air

Grammy-winner Ricky Kej joins as advisor

CEO Durga Das says Aeronero is all about making clean water more accessible worldwide.

They've even brought Grammy-winner Ricky Kej on board as Advisor and Brand Ambassador to boost their green mission.

With 13 patents, production of 2,000 units a month, and partnerships like Garden City University, Aeronero's Aquair platform (powered by Condessa tech) is pushing for climate-ready, decentralized water solutions around the globe.