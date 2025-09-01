iPhone 17 launch event set for September 9
Apple's Awe Dropping Event is set for September 9, 2025, and the spotlight is on the new iPhone 17 lineup.
This year brings four models: the classic iPhone 17, a more affordable iPhone 17 Air, plus the feature-packed Pro and Pro Max versions.
Apple is also likely to reveal when you can get your hands on iOS 26.
iOS 26
iOS 26 gets a major glow-up with its "Liquid Glass" design—think translucent, reflective elements that shift with light and movement across your lock screen, icons, widgets, and apps.
The update also introduces live translation features powered by Apple Intelligence, though major Siri enhancements have been delayed.
When to expect iOS 26 rollout
Expect iOS 26 to roll out one or two weeks after the event—right on schedule for those eager to upgrade their Apple experience.