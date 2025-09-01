iPhone 17 launch event set for September 9 Technology Sep 01, 2025

Apple's Awe Dropping Event is set for September 9, 2025, and the spotlight is on the new iPhone 17 lineup.

This year brings four models: the classic iPhone 17, a more affordable iPhone 17 Air, plus the feature-packed Pro and Pro Max versions.

Apple is also likely to reveal when you can get your hands on iOS 26.