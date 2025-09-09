Ex-employee suing Meta over alleged privacy violations
Attaullah Baig, who led WhatsApp's security team, is suing Meta, saying the company ignored major data risks that could put billions of users at risk.
Filed on Monday, his lawsuit claims around 1,500 employees had unrestricted access to private user data.
Baig says he pushed Meta leaders—including Mark Zuckerberg—to fix these issues but ended up losing his job in February.
Baig accuses Meta of breaking FTC settlement
Baig also says WhatsApp faced about 100,000 account takeovers every day.
He accuses Meta of breaking a 2019 FTC settlement and not telling regulators or investors about these problems.
Supported by a whistleblower group and legal counsel, Baig filed complaints with federal agencies for alleged retaliation.
Meta denies everything and says Baig was let go for performance reasons.
The case is ongoing in California as scrutiny around Meta's privacy practices continues.