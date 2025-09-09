Ex-employee suing Meta over alleged privacy violations

Baig accuses Meta of breaking FTC settlement

Baig also says WhatsApp faced about 100,000 account takeovers every day.

He accuses Meta of breaking a 2019 FTC settlement and not telling regulators or investors about these problems.

Supported by a whistleblower group and legal counsel, Baig filed complaints with federal agencies for alleged retaliation.

Meta denies everything and says Baig was let go for performance reasons.

The case is ongoing in California as scrutiny around Meta's privacy practices continues.