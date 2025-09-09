NVIDIA-backed AI start-up Mistral raises $2B at a $14B valuation

Shareholding details

ASML becomes one of Mistral's largest shareholders

ASML's investment makes it one of Mistral's largest shareholders with an 11% stake on a fully diluted basis. The funding round more than doubles Mistral's valuation from the €5.8 billion it achieved during a €600 million funding round last year. Mistral is one of Europe's most competitive tech start-ups and a potential rival to OpenAI and Anthropic. The company has been developing large language models that power AI applications like chatbots.