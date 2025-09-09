Silver hits ₹1.30 lakh/kg in India: Check today's prices

A mix of global trends is behind the spike: talk of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, a weaker dollar, and lower Treasury yields are all pushing prices up. Plus, silver's getting snapped up for use in solar panels, electric vehicles, and electronics—while supply shortages and shrinking inventories aren't helping.

Silver's volatility and expert price forecasts

Silver has actually outperformed gold over the past year but comes with more ups and downs.

Market experts like Aksha Kamboj from the India Bullion & Jewellers Association expect prices to hover between ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh per kg for now—so if you're considering buying in, be ready for some volatility.