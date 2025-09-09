Airtel's FY25 profit jumps 6x, shares barely budge

June quarter results and dividend

Airtel kept up the momentum in the June 2025 quarter with revenue of ₹49,463 crore and profit of ₹7,339 crore.

Plus, they're rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹16 per share (payable from July 18).

Even with the tiny share dip, Airtel's strong results keep it firmly in the Nifty 50 spotlight.