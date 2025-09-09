Next Article
Airtel's FY25 profit jumps 6x, shares barely budge
Bharti Airtel's shares slipped just 0.10% on Tuesday to ₹1,885.80—even though the company posted its best-ever numbers for FY25.
Revenue jumped to ₹1.73 lakh crore and net profit soared to ₹33,778 crore, a huge leap from last year's ₹5,848.60 crore.
June quarter results and dividend
Airtel kept up the momentum in the June 2025 quarter with revenue of ₹49,463 crore and profit of ₹7,339 crore.
Plus, they're rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹16 per share (payable from July 18).
Even with the tiny share dip, Airtel's strong results keep it firmly in the Nifty 50 spotlight.