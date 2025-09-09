Eraaya Lifespaces gains 3% on leadership change, AGS update Business Sep 09, 2025

Eraaya Lifespaces saw its stock climb 3% on Monday, with two big updates: the company's 59th Annual General Meeting is set for September 30, and Gagan Sethi is back as CEO of Ebix Technologies Business Vertical and Group CIO.

Even with some recent dips, the stock has delivered massive gains—up over 6,300% in the last five years.