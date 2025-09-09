Next Article
Eraaya Lifespaces gains 3% on leadership change, AGS update
Eraaya Lifespaces saw its stock climb 3% on Monday, with two big updates: the company's 59th Annual General Meeting is set for September 30, and Gagan Sethi is back as CEO of Ebix Technologies Business Vertical and Group CIO.
Even with some recent dips, the stock has delivered massive gains—up over 6,300% in the last five years.
Sethi's return signals potential shift in momentum
Sethi's return marks a major leadership move. He was previously CTO and helped drive tech growth at the company.
Ebix Chairman Vikas Garg said he trusts Sethi to lead more innovation and global expansion.
Investors are likely watching closely to see if this new chapter can boost Eraaya Lifespaces after a rough year in the market.