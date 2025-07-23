Next Article
BESCOM to cut power for 6 hours tomorrow in these areas
Heads up if you're in Hosadurga taluk—BESCOM is switching off the power for six hours tomorrow, from 11am to 5pm.
It's all for an upgrade at the Garag substation, which will help bring more solar energy to the area.
Areas affected
If you live or work in Srirampura, Kurubarahalli, Heggare, or nearby Belaguru gram panchayat villages, expect a full six-hour blackout.
BESCOM suggests planning ahead so things go as smoothly as possible.
Why the upgrade matters
This isn't just routine maintenance—BESCOM says it's a key step for better grid reliability and cleaner energy down the line.
For updates or help during the outage, check out BESCOM's website or their @NammaBESCOM social handles.