One dead, dozens injured on last day of Kanwar Yatra

Most of the injured were treated at local hospitals in Muzaffarnagar—some bounced back to continue their journey, while those with serious injuries are still recovering.

UP police had taken several measures this year

With safety a big concern this year, UP police banned tridents and hockey sticks along the route and put over 66,000 officers plus drones on duty.

Noiseless bikes were also restricted, and health camps set up to help keep everyone safe.