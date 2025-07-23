Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslides; hundreds stranded India Jul 23, 2025

Heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir triggered mudslides, blocking the key Jammu-Srinagar highway.

This road is the main link between Kashmir and the rest of India, so the closure has left hundreds—including Amarnath Yatra pilgrims—stuck along the route.

Road crews are working to clear things up, and officials hope to reopen soon if the weather calms down.