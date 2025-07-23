Next Article
Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslides; hundreds stranded
Heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir triggered mudslides, blocking the key Jammu-Srinagar highway.
This road is the main link between Kashmir and the rest of India, so the closure has left hundreds—including Amarnath Yatra pilgrims—stuck along the route.
Road crews are working to clear things up, and officials hope to reopen soon if the weather calms down.
Several districts on alert
Besides travel headaches, swollen rivers and flash flood warnings have put several districts on alert.
Some houses and cattle shelters have been damaged, with local teams checking on affected areas.
Authorities have set up 24/7 control rooms for safety, but for now, travelers are being told to avoid these routes until things get safer.