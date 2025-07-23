Next Article
Kolkata gang-rape case: Accused sent to jail until August 5
Four men accused of gang-raping a law student at a law college in Kolkata's Kasba area have been sent to jail until August 5.
The case, which centers on an alleged assault on June 25, has sparked outrage and renewed conversations about justice and fair treatment for everyone involved.
Lawyer says accused denied basic rights
One accused's lawyer said his client was denied basic rights and pressured to confess, leading the court to step in and ensure access to food and legal help.
Meanwhile, the state government has submitted a sealed report on the case to the Calcutta High Court, as both sides push for their rights while a special police team continues investigating.