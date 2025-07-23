PWD engineer's suicide note names officials: 'They pushed me...' India Jul 23, 2025

A young assistant engineer from Assam's PWD was found dead in her Bongaigaon apartment.

In her suicide note, she accused two senior officials of harassing her and pushing her to sign off on fake bills—saying the stress and lack of support became too much.

Police arrested both officials named in the note: Dinesh Medhi Sharma and Aminul Islam.