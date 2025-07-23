Next Article
PWD engineer's suicide note names officials: 'They pushed me...'
A young assistant engineer from Assam's PWD was found dead in her Bongaigaon apartment.
In her suicide note, she accused two senior officials of harassing her and pushing her to sign off on fake bills—saying the stress and lack of support became too much.
Police arrested both officials named in the note: Dinesh Medhi Sharma and Aminul Islam.
Body returned to family after postmortem
Police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a formal complaint from her family.
The suicide note is now being forensically examined as investigators look into possible workplace misconduct.
Her body was returned to her family after postmortem, with the handover occurring on Tuesday evening.