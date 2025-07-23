Attention! These emails about 'PAN 2.0' might steal your data

The Indian government has issued a warning against a new phishing scam targeting unsuspecting citizens. The scam involves fake emails promising an upgraded "PAN 2.0" card. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit and the Income Tax Department have confirmed that these emails are completely fraudulent and aimed at stealing personal and financial information from people.

Scam details Emails promise upgraded 'PAN 2.0' card The phishing emails are sent from dubious addresses like info@smt.plusoasis.com and often have subject lines such as "Get Your PAN 2.0 Card." They try to entice the recipients into clicking on a link that supposedly lets them download a new version of their e-PAN card with a QR code. However, instead of directing users to an official government site, the link takes them to a fake site designed to look legitimate.

Data theft Stolen data can be misused for identity theft or fraud Once on the fake site, users are prompted to enter sensitive information like their PAN number, Aadhaar number, bank account details, and other personal credentials. This stolen data can be misused for identity theft and financial fraud. The PIB Fact Check unit has issued a warning about this scam on social media: "Scam alert!! Have you received an email asking you to click on a link to download your e-PAN Card? ... This email is #Fake."

Official communication IT Dept doesn't ask for personal details via email The IT Department has also clarified that it doesn't send unsolicited emails or SMSs asking for personal or financial details. Real PAN-related services are only available through official government websites and not through random emails or third-party sites. The Centre has asked citizens to be alert and take some important precautions to avoid falling prey to such scams.

Safety measures Take these precautions to stay safe The government has urged citizens to always check the sender's email address, as official government communications shall come from domains ending in .gov.in or .nic.in. Users are also requested not to click on suspicious links or download attachments claiming to be from government agencies without proper verification. Official e-PAN services can only be availed through the IT Department's website or NSDL/UTIITSL portals.