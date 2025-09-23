Bhopal garba: Non-Hindus can join if they adopt Hindu practices
Heading to a garba night in Bhopal this Navratri? You'll need to bring your ID.
Authorities have made this rule after some organizers put up banners banning Muslims and warning of "ghar wapsi" for those who break the rule.
District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has also called for more CCTV surveillance at these events to monitor activities and ensure public safety.
What else is being done?
Organizers must follow strict safety measures—think fire safety, first aid, and no suspicious items allowed.
State minister Vishwas Sarang says the focus is on keeping garba true to its religious roots and being clear about who's attending.
Meanwhile, BJP lawmaker Rameshwar Sharma said non-Hindus can join in if they adopt Sanatan Dharma practices, even offering Ganga water as a gesture for those interested.