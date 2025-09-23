Bhopal garba: Non-Hindus can join if they adopt Hindu practices India Sep 23, 2025

Heading to a garba night in Bhopal this Navratri? You'll need to bring your ID.

Authorities have made this rule after some organizers put up banners banning Muslims and warning of "ghar wapsi" for those who break the rule.

District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has also called for more CCTV surveillance at these events to monitor activities and ensure public safety.