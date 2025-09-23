Garba only for Hindus: BJP leader's 'love jihad' warning India Sep 23, 2025

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang has stirred up discussion by calling Garba—a dance central to Navratri—"purely a religious ritual of Hindu traditions, of Sanatan Dharma," stating that "only the followers of Hinduism should go to Garba."

His comments echo a recent advisory from the Vishva Hindu Parishad, which urged organizers to check IDs and restrict entry over concerns about "love jihad."