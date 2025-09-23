Garba only for Hindus: BJP leader's 'love jihad' warning
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang has stirred up discussion by calling Garba—a dance central to Navratri—"purely a religious ritual of Hindu traditions, of Sanatan Dharma," stating that "only the followers of Hinduism should go to Garba."
His comments echo a recent advisory from the Vishva Hindu Parishad, which urged organizers to check IDs and restrict entry over concerns about "love jihad."
Not entertainment, worship of Devi Maa: Sarang
Sarang explained, "Garba is purely a religious ritual of Hindu traditions, of Sanatan Dharma," and stressed it's not just entertainment but "the worship of Devi Maa."
He called for participants to reveal their identity, questioning why non-Hindus attend Garba events.
Other BJP leaders back Sarang's stance
Other BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, like Alok Sharma and Rameshwar Sharma, have backed Sarang's stance—some even demanding non-Hindus perform rituals or be barred from celebrations.
Alok Sharma went further, warning those allegedly involved in "love jihad" could face home demolitions or jail time.
These statements have added tension to this year's Navratri festivities in the state.