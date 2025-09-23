Ludhiana: Men refuse to pay ₹120 bill, shoot tavern owner India Sep 23, 2025

Amit Kumar, a 36-year-old tavern owner in Sahnewal, Ludhiana, was shot and killed on Monday after three men refused to pay a ₹120 bill for snacks and liquor.

When the server was verbally abused, Kumar stepped in to confront the group.

Things escalated quickly—one of the men shot him at close range before fleeing on motorcycles.