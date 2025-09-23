Next Article
Ludhiana: Men refuse to pay ₹120 bill, shoot tavern owner
India
Amit Kumar, a 36-year-old tavern owner in Sahnewal, Ludhiana, was shot and killed on Monday after three men refused to pay a ₹120 bill for snacks and liquor.
When the server was verbally abused, Kumar stepped in to confront the group.
Things escalated quickly—one of the men shot him at close range before fleeing on motorcycles.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage
Kumar was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive. He leaves behind his wife and two children.
Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence to track down those responsible.