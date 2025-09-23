Delhi CM extends loudspeaker use deadline for religious events

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an extension of the deadline for using loudspeakers during religious and cultural events in the city for the festive season. The new deadline is now midnight, until October 3, up from the usual 10:00pm cutoff. This decision comes as a response to long-standing demands from organizing committees of events like Ramlila and Durga Puja.

Equal treatment CM highlights unequal treatment for Hindu festivals CM Gupta stressed that Hindu festivals should be given the same time flexibility as celebrations in other states. "I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties...because Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10pm," she said. She added, "When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events can happen all night in other states, then why can't the same be for the people of Delhi?"

Official order Formal order issued for loudspeaker use extension The Delhi government has issued a formal order allowing the use of loudspeakers until midnight till October 3. The extension is subject to compliance with noise pollution norms, including a residential noise limit of 45 dB(A) during nighttime. However, permissions and clearances for organizing festive events are still required.

Mixed reactions Concerns over noise levels and public inconvenience While many residents have welcomed the decision, concerns over noise levels and public inconvenience remain. Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action (URJA), stressed maintaining decibel levels at neighborhood parks for the comfort of the elderly and children. "It's important to ensure decibel levels do not go too high at neighborhood parks," Goyal said.