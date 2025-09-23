Fake IT officers rob Bengaluru family of ₹1.5 crore

Police suspect the gang is part of a larger network

The robbers grabbed everyone's phones so no one could call for help and locked the family in a room before escaping unnoticed.

Police think this crew might be part of a bigger gang targeting homes like this.

Investigations are on, with officers checking CCTV footage and setting up checkpoints.

As a heads-up, police are reminding everyone to always ask for official ID before letting anyone claiming to be an officer into your home.