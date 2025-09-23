Next Article
Fake IT officers rob Bengaluru family of ₹1.5 crore
India
In Bengaluru's Yelahanka area, four men pretending to be Income Tax officers pulled off a bold heist recently.
They showed up in a white Toyota Innova with fake plates, dressed like government officials, and convinced a family to let them in—then made off with ₹1.5 crore in cash and 50gm of gold.
Police suspect the gang is part of a larger network
The robbers grabbed everyone's phones so no one could call for help and locked the family in a room before escaping unnoticed.
Police think this crew might be part of a bigger gang targeting homes like this.
Investigations are on, with officers checking CCTV footage and setting up checkpoints.
As a heads-up, police are reminding everyone to always ask for official ID before letting anyone claiming to be an officer into your home.