Kolkata hit by record rain; 7 dead, train, metro services halted
Kolkata just got hit with unprecedented rain—247.4mm fell in just 24 hours between September 22-23.
Streets turned into rivers, traffic came to a standstill, and train and Metro lines stopped running.
Tragically, seven people lost their lives, including some due to electrocution.
Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors while the city tries to recover.
Rainfall far above long-term average
This wasn't your average rainstorm—the India Meteorological Department says it was over 26 times what's normal for a day. Some neighborhoods like Ballygunge saw nearly 300mm of rain!
The downpour brought rainfall far above the long-term average in nearby districts like Howrah and North 24 Parganas.
With more heavy rain expected till September 24, authorities warn that waterlogging and travel chaos could stick around for a bit longer.