Kolkata hit by record rain; 7 dead, train, metro services halted

Rainfall far above long-term average

This wasn't your average rainstorm—the India Meteorological Department says it was over 26 times what's normal for a day. Some neighborhoods like Ballygunge saw nearly 300mm of rain!

The downpour brought rainfall far above the long-term average in nearby districts like Howrah and North 24 Parganas.

With more heavy rain expected till September 24, authorities warn that waterlogging and travel chaos could stick around for a bit longer.