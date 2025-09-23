UP couple kills friend to frame girl's family in love story

How the couple got caught

Swati had been secretly drugging her own family so she could meet Manoj. When suspicions grew at home, the couple escalated their plan.

After the murder, they used Yogesh's phone to make a fake emergency call blaming Swati's family.

Police noticed the caller's voice didn't match Yogesh's and found electronic evidence exposing the plot.

An accomplice named Manjeet was also caught after a police encounter. All three are now facing legal action as investigations continue.