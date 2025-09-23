UP couple kills friend to frame girl's family in love story
In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Swati and her boyfriend Manoj were arrested for allegedly murdering Yogesh in a plot to falsely implicate Swati's family, who disapproved of their relationship.
The two lured Yogesh with alcohol mixed with sleeping pills and killed him near a graveyard on September 17-18, hoping to make it look like Swati's family was responsible.
How the couple got caught
Swati had been secretly drugging her own family so she could meet Manoj. When suspicions grew at home, the couple escalated their plan.
After the murder, they used Yogesh's phone to make a fake emergency call blaming Swati's family.
Police noticed the caller's voice didn't match Yogesh's and found electronic evidence exposing the plot.
An accomplice named Manjeet was also caught after a police encounter. All three are now facing legal action as investigations continue.