Mumbai-Konkan in 3 hours? RoRo ferry service starts soon
Starting October 2025, you'll be able to skip the long road trip and take your car or bike straight onto a new RoRo ferry from Mumbai to Konkan.
This service connects Ferry Wharf in Mumbai with Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, making travel smoother—especially during those crowded holiday seasons.
The ferry slashes travel time by nearly half: just 3 to 3.5 hours to Ratnagiri or 5-5.5 hours to Sindhudurg.
Each ride fits up to 656 people plus cars, bikes, minibuses—even if you don't have wheels, local busses will get you where you need to go from the port.
Economy tickets start at ₹2,500 (first class is ₹9,000), with extra charges for vehicles—₹13,000 for cars and ₹1,000 for two-wheelers. Bicycles are ₹600.
The launch got pushed back from Ganesh Chaturthi due to weather; Ports Minister Nitesh Rane says they're all set for September.