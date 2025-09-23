Next Article
Indian crew member goes missing in Maldives
An Indian crew member from the cargo ship MSV Daulah went missing late last night after reportedly falling overboard near Vilimale, Maldives.
The incident happened around 11:35pm on September 22, just a kilometer off the island.
Maldivian authorities immediately began search efforts.
Search operations are ongoing
The Maldives National Defence Force quickly launched sea and air searches through their Coastguard Second Squadron, working through the night and into this morning.
By 7:22am today (September 23), there was still no sign of the missing crew member, but search operations are ongoing as officials continue to look for answers.