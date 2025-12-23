Big nationwide strike planned by trade unions for February 2026 India Dec 23, 2025

India's main trade unions are gearing up for a general strike in February 2026, pushing for the rollback of four new labor codes.

The exact date will be set on January 9, 2026.

This follows huge protests last month where not just union members, but also non-unionized workers and even some workers belonging to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh joined the protests.