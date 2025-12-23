Big nationwide strike planned by trade unions for February 2026
India's main trade unions are gearing up for a general strike in February 2026, pushing for the rollback of four new labor codes.
The exact date will be set on January 9, 2026.
This follows huge protests last month where not just union members, but also non-unionized workers and even some workers belonging to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh joined the protests.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about unions—it's turning into a broader movement against government policies seen as favoring corporations over regular people.
Farmers' groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha are joining too, connecting their own fights over new farm and electricity bills.
Expect more rallies, campaigns, and calls for support from students and young people as the movement builds momentum toward the strike.