Tihar Jail launches digital sales, rehab programs with a modern twist

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about better bread or cows—it's about mixing tradition with new ideas to give inmates purpose and skills for life after prison.

With a new Inventory Management System tracking supplies in real time and an easy way for NGOs to get involved, Tihar is making rehabilitation more effective and transparent.

As Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood put it, expanding these efforts could really lift spirits inside while connecting the jail to the wider community.