Tihar Jail launches digital sales, rehab programs with a modern twist
Tihar Jail just rolled out some fresh changes—think cow therapy, online bakery sales, and smarter tech—to help inmates rebuild their lives and make the prison run smoother.
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena kicked things off by opening a gaushala (cow shelter) with 10 cows, aiming to preserve indigenous breeds, particularly Sahiwal, and offering comfort to inmates.
Plus, now anyone can order Tihar's bakery treats online through ONDC and My Store, giving prisoners real work experience—and a morale boost.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about better bread or cows—it's about mixing tradition with new ideas to give inmates purpose and skills for life after prison.
With a new Inventory Management System tracking supplies in real time and an easy way for NGOs to get involved, Tihar is making rehabilitation more effective and transparent.
As Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood put it, expanding these efforts could really lift spirits inside while connecting the jail to the wider community.