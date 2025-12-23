Tamil Nadu man sets family on fire, all critically injured

What happened and what's next

The attack happened early December 23 while the family was sleeping. Reports say the accused poured petrol before starting the fire.

The victims include his wife Syed Ali Fatima (35), mother-in-law D Sikkander Beevi (66), and step-children Parveen Banu (18) and Syed Farook (15).

Notably, the accused had just been released on bail for allegedly assaulting his wife earlier this month.

Police are now investigating what led to this shocking act.