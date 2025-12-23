Next Article
Tamil Nadu man sets family on fire, all critically injured
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, where a 48-year-old man allegedly set his wife, mother-in-law, and two step-children on fire following a domestic quarrel.
The man himself was also injured in the blaze.
All five are now hospitalized with burn injuries.
What happened and what's next
The attack happened early December 23 while the family was sleeping. Reports say the accused poured petrol before starting the fire.
The victims include his wife Syed Ali Fatima (35), mother-in-law D Sikkander Beevi (66), and step-children Parveen Banu (18) and Syed Farook (15).
Notably, the accused had just been released on bail for allegedly assaulting his wife earlier this month.
Police are now investigating what led to this shocking act.