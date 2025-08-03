Bihar: 14yo girl, 12yo brother murdered; killer set them on fire
In Patna's Nagwan village, a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother were murdered at home on July 31.
Police say Subham (19), who knew the family, strangled the girl and killed her brother with a brick after they got back from school.
He then set their bodies on fire using kerosene before fleeing.
Their mother, a security guard at AIIMS Patna, found out when neighbors noticed smoke.
Killer thought girl was seeing someone else
According to police, Subham admitted he killed the siblings because the girl ended their relationship—he thought she liked someone else.
Investigators believe he planned it for over a week.
Subham and his friend Roushan Kumar, who helped cover up the crime, have both been arrested.
The case is still under investigation as police work to ensure everyone responsible is held accountable.