KMP expressway accident: 3 family members killed, 5 injured
A family road trip turned tragic on Saturday when their car hit a stalled pick-up truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near SRM University, Sonepat.
Three family members—Dharmbir (61), and his young grandchildren Bhargav (5) and Avika (4)—lost their lives. They were headed to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.
Driver of pick-up truck missing
Five other relatives were injured and were undergoing treatment.
Police say the pick-up truck was left in the middle of the road without hazard lights after breaking down, which led to the crash.
The driver is missing, and authorities are actively searching for him while investigating possible negligence.