PM Modi gifted GI-certified Shivling made by local artisans
During his Varanasi visit, PM Modi was gifted a unique, handcrafted Shivling by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Made using three GI-certified crafts—metal repousse, gulab meenakari, and metal casting—the piece was created by local artisans Anil Kasera, Raghunath Kasera, and Arun Kumar Verma.
More about the Shivling
This isn't just a fancy gift—it's a shoutout to Kashi's centuries-old craft traditions.
The 18-inch Shivling is packed with details like a five-hooded snake and Nandi the bull, all finished in just one week.
It puts the spotlight on local talent and how traditional skills can still wow today.
'Local to global'
GI expert Dr. Rajni Kant called the gift "a symbol of India's strong GI ecosystem."
PM Modi used the moment to encourage artisans to take their work global under "Swadeshi and Local to Global," highlighting how protecting these crafts keeps local culture alive and thriving.