Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Floods disrupt life in Una district
Una district in Himachal Pradesh just saw its heaviest rainfall in 14 years—260.8mm in a single day.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for the region until August 5, as flooding has caused major disruptions.
98 lives lost since June
Floods have swamped over 100 homes and shops, shut schools indefinitely, and blocked key roads like the Chandigarh-Dharamshala highway.
Since June, monsoon disasters across Himachal have claimed 98 lives and left dozens missing, with damages topping ₹1,600 crore.
With more rain expected soon, things could stay tough for a while.