Baby girl kidnapped, rescued 620km away; linked to trafficking
A seven-month-old girl was kidnapped from outside her homeless mother's tent in Dholka, Ahmedabad Rural, on July 30.
Acting fast, police tracked the baby over 620km away to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra—rescuing her just before she could be sold.
The case started with a single missing child and quickly uncovered something much bigger.
Gang may be linked to at least 13 more missing children
Police have arrested five people, including alleged mastermind Manisha Mahesh Solanki, who reportedly confessed to selling four other infants for ₹3.5-4 lakh each.
Investigators used CCTV and phone records to crack the case and are now investigating whether the gang may be linked to at least 13 more missing children in Gujarat.
Authorities say this highlights how vulnerable families need better protection from trafficking gangs.