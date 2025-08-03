Baby girl kidnapped, rescued 620km away; linked to trafficking

Gang may be linked to at least 13 more missing children

Police have arrested five people, including alleged mastermind Manisha Mahesh Solanki, who reportedly confessed to selling four other infants for ₹3.5-4 lakh each.

Investigators used CCTV and phone records to crack the case and are now investigating whether the gang may be linked to at least 13 more missing children in Gujarat.

Authorities say this highlights how vulnerable families need better protection from trafficking gangs.