No more random fines? New MV Act proposals explained

The government is looking to shake up road safety with new Motor Vehicles Act changes: think more uniform speed limits on national highways and expressways and much steeper fines if you're caught driving without insurance. These proposals are still being reviewed before they get the green light.

Uniform speed limits across national highways and expressways Right now, the Centre sets top speeds for national highways and expressways, but states often lower them—leading to confusion and random fines.

The new plan? Let the Centre have the final say on highway speeds everywhere, while states handle their own roads.

The goal: less hassle, more consistency, and fewer chances for shady penalty collections.

Driving without insurance will get you in serious trouble If you're driving without insurance, things might get pricey fast.

Instead of fixed fines (₹2,000/₹4,000), first-timers would pay three times their premium; repeat offenders would pay five times.

Jail time is still possible too.