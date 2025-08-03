PM Modi links BrahMos missile production to Pakistan terror camp India Aug 03, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Operation Sindoor's big win against terror camps in Pakistan was thanks to Lord Vishwanath's blessings.

Launched on May 7, the operation targeted nine camps linked to attacks like Pahalgam, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists.

Modi also revealed that BrahMos missile production will soon start in Uttar Pradesh.