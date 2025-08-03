PM Modi links BrahMos missile production to Pakistan terror camp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Operation Sindoor's big win against terror camps in Pakistan was thanks to Lord Vishwanath's blessings.
Launched on May 7, the operation targeted nine camps linked to attacks like Pahalgam, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists.
Modi also revealed that BrahMos missile production will soon start in Uttar Pradesh.
India's defense strategy gets a boost
This marks a major shift in India's defense strategy—think precision strikes based on real-time intel, with a clear focus on keeping civilians safe.
Modi called out opposition parties for dismissing the operation as "drama," insisting it was about delivering justice and showing Indian forces' courage.
These moves highlight India's tougher stance on cross-border terrorism and its push for homegrown defense tech.