West Bengal rolls out ₹8,000cr solution for local issues
West Bengal just rolled out "Amader Para, Amader Samadhan" (Our Neighborhood, Our Solution), a massive ₹8,000 crore plan to fix everyday problems—think broken roads, water shortages, dodgy streetlights—right where you live.
Every three polling booths form a "para," and each booth gets ₹10 lakh for local projects that matter most to residents.
Digital tracking and fixed budgets per booth
This isn't just another government promise. Camps are popping up at 27,000+ spots so people can actually speak up about what needs fixing.
Officials will review these requests and start work from November.
With digital tracking and fixed budgets per booth, the scheme is all about transparency—and yes, there'll be help desks for government schemes too.
It's a big step toward making sure your neighborhood's voice counts in West Bengal.