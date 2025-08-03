Villagers turn away LeT terrorists from Pahalgam attacker's funeral: Report

PoK community plans traditional jirga to protest recruitment, militancy

This rare stand by villagers—who even confronted an armed LeT commander and forced him to leave—shows growing frustration with militant groups exploiting local youth.

The community is now planning a traditional jirga (assembly) to protest recruitment and militancy.

It's a sign that people in PoK are tired of being caught in the crossfire, pushing back against terror outfits backed by Pakistan, and demanding change for their region.