Villagers turn away LeT terrorists from Pahalgam attacker's funeral: Report
In Kuiyaan village, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, locals made a strong statement by refusing to let Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members attend the funeral of Habib Tahir—the terrorist behind April's Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.
Only family and villagers were present, while LeT was turned away, sending a clear message against terrorism and highlighting Tahir's links to both the group and Pakistan's military.
PoK community plans traditional jirga to protest recruitment, militancy
This rare stand by villagers—who even confronted an armed LeT commander and forced him to leave—shows growing frustration with militant groups exploiting local youth.
The community is now planning a traditional jirga (assembly) to protest recruitment and militancy.
It's a sign that people in PoK are tired of being caught in the crossfire, pushing back against terror outfits backed by Pakistan, and demanding change for their region.