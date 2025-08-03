Ex-Maharashtra ATS officer acquitted in 2009 extortion case

Complainant moved abroad, no weapon found

The court found there just wasn't enough solid evidence: the main complainant had moved abroad and didn't show up in court, no weapon was ever found on Mujawar, and witnesses couldn't back up the claims.

Plus, some police documents got tossed out over technicalities.

Mujawar argued he was targeted for refusing questionable orders during a sensitive case.

In the end, all three accused walked free because nothing could be proved against them.