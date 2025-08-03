Ex-Maharashtra ATS officer acquitted in 2009 extortion case
Mehboob Mujawar, a former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer, has been acquitted after facing serious charges dating back to 2009.
He and his wife were accused of threatening someone at a Solapur shop with a revolver and trying to claim the shop as their own—an incident that happened just months after the Malegaon blast investigation, in which Mujawar was involved.
Complainant moved abroad, no weapon found
The court found there just wasn't enough solid evidence: the main complainant had moved abroad and didn't show up in court, no weapon was ever found on Mujawar, and witnesses couldn't back up the claims.
Plus, some police documents got tossed out over technicalities.
Mujawar argued he was targeted for refusing questionable orders during a sensitive case.
In the end, all three accused walked free because nothing could be proved against them.