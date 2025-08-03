Next Article
Baghel, son move SC against ED, CBI in liquor scam
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya have taken their fight to the Supreme Court, questioning if central agencies like the CBI and ED should be allowed to investigate a massive ₹2,160 crore liquor scam tied to Baghel's time in office.
They argue these agencies are overstepping their legal powers.
Chaitanya's arrest
This isn't just about one case—it's sparking big questions about who really has authority in political investigations, especially when state leaders are involved.
With Chaitanya arrested for alleged money laundering (which Baghel calls "politically motivated"), the Supreme Court's decision could set new rules for how much power central agencies have over state matters—and shape future corruption probes across India.