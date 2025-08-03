Pollution levels drop in Yamuna, thanks to sewage treatment upgrades
Good news for Delhi: the Yamuna River is finally looking healthier!
According to the latest report, pollution levels have dropped sharply—BOD at ITO Bridge fell from 70 mg/l in June to 20 mg/l in July, and Okhla Barrage saw an even bigger drop, declining from 46 mg/l to 8 mg/l.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa credits these changes to major upgrades in sewage treatment and stopping untreated waste from entering the river.
Efforts under Delhi's Environment Action Plan 2025
This clean-up is part of Delhi's Environment Action Plan 2025, which aims for a greener city overall.
The government invested ₹500 crore into improving water treatment, and it's paying off—not just for the river, but also for the air.
July saw 29 out of 31 days of 'good' or 'satisfactory' air quality—the best month on record—showing that these efforts are making a real difference.