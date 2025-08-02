Woman who sent hoax bomb threats to schools arrested

Joshilda confessed to being behind 12 out of 21 cases

Police say Joshilda confessed to being behind 12 out of 21 hoax cases.

Her motivation reportedly stemmed from an obsession with a colleague who turned down her marriage proposal and married someone else.

Acting on an astrologer's advice, she used his name while sending threats in 12 states.

She even claimed responsibility for an Air India crash in 2025.

