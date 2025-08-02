Next Article
Woman who sent hoax bomb threats to schools arrested
Rene Joshilda, a 30-year-old software professional from Chennai, has been detained after allegedly sending a wave of fake bomb threat emails to schools and public places across India.
She was first arrested in Ahmedabad, then moved to Hyderabad for further questioning, and is now in judicial custody.
Joshilda confessed to being behind 12 out of 21 cases
Police say Joshilda confessed to being behind 12 out of 21 hoax cases.
Her motivation reportedly stemmed from an obsession with a colleague who turned down her marriage proposal and married someone else.
Acting on an astrologer's advice, she used his name while sending threats in 12 states.
She even claimed responsibility for an Air India crash in 2025.
