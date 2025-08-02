India-Russia ties: Doval, Jaishankar to visit Moscow in August
India is stepping up its friendship with Russia, even as the US pushes it to cut back on Russian oil.
This August, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar are both heading to Moscow.
Their visits highlight India's focus on doing its own thing in global politics—especially when it comes to defense, trade, and Arctic projects.
What will Doval, Jaishankar talk about?
Doval will talk defense deals—think more S-400 missile systems—and ways for Indian and Russian industries to work together.
Jaishankar's visit is all about teaming up in the Arctic and boosting trade between the two countries.
Later this year, New Delhi will host a big India-Russia summit with President Putin expected to attend; energy partnerships and nuclear cooperation are set to be hot topics.