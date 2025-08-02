India-Russia ties: Doval, Jaishankar to visit Moscow in August India Aug 02, 2025

India is stepping up its friendship with Russia, even as the US pushes it to cut back on Russian oil.

This August, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar are both heading to Moscow.

Their visits highlight India's focus on doing its own thing in global politics—especially when it comes to defense, trade, and Arctic projects.