Goa's new law: ₹5,000-₹1 lakh fines for public drinking, littering
Goa just passed a new law to keep its tourist spots cleaner and more chill.
Now, things like public drinking, littering, unauthorized vending, and pestering people can get you fined anywhere from ₹5,000 up to ₹1 lakh.
The bill is waiting for the governor's sign-off before it kicks in.
What else is in the bill
The Department of Tourism can bump up these fines by 10% every two years if needed.
Repeat or serious troublemakers could even face prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
With over 5.4 million tourists visiting in just six months, Goa's tourism minister says these rules are about keeping everyone's experience safe and enjoyable for the long run.