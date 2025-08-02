Man killed after wife accuses him of rape, threatens exposure India Aug 02, 2025

A shocking murder case has come to light in Gurugram.

Ravindra, 34, was arrested along with two others after he confessed to killing Vikram, whose wife had accused him of rape and threatened to expose a video.

The incident happened on July 26; Vikram was strangled and secretly buried near Mohammadpur Jharsa village. His wife reported him missing two days later.