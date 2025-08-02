Next Article
Man killed after wife accuses him of rape, threatens exposure
A shocking murder case has come to light in Gurugram.
Ravindra, 34, was arrested along with two others after he confessed to killing Vikram, whose wife had accused him of rape and threatened to expose a video.
The incident happened on July 26; Vikram was strangled and secretly buried near Mohammadpur Jharsa village. His wife reported him missing two days later.
Body dug up for investigation
After Ravindra admitted to the crime, police dug up Vikram's body for investigation.
All three suspects are now on a five-day police remand as officers look into whether anyone else was involved.
With these arrests, the case is still unfolding and more details are expected soon.