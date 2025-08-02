Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of India
Heads up: The IMD says heavy to extremely heavy rain is on the way for southern, central, and northeastern India from August 2-8.
Places like Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar should expect intense showers.
Kerala and the hilly parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get drenched around August 5.
Thunderstorms likely in northeast
Kerala's under an orange alert for possible floods until August 6.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are expected in the Northeast over the next five days.
Other states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh will also see plenty of rain—so if you're out and about or planning travel this week, keep an eye on local updates.