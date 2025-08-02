IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of India

Thunderstorms likely in northeast

Kerala's under an orange alert for possible floods until August 6.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are expected in the Northeast over the next five days.

Other states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh will also see plenty of rain—so if you're out and about or planning travel this week, keep an eye on local updates.