Woman, boyfriend hired man to kill husband, dumped body: Delhi
Soniya (34) and her boyfriend Rohit (28) have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering Soniya's husband, Pritam Prakash.
Police say Soniya paid ₹50,000 to a man named Vijay to kill Pritam last July, and the trio dumped his body in a drain in Sonipat, Haryana.
The couple got suspicious before turning in
Soniya reported Pritam missing weeks after the murder, but police got suspicious when there was no trace of his digital or financial activity.
Nearly a year later, they tracked Pritam's phone to Rohit. During questioning, Rohit admitted he and Soniya plotted with Vijay—who is still on the run—to kill Pritam.
The couple had married young against their families' wishes and have three children; meanwhile, DNA tests are underway on an unidentified body found near the crime spot.