Ladakh's development needs discussed in Delhi
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta sat down with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi this week, putting the spotlight on Ladakh's biggest needs—better roads, healthcare, jobs, and infrastructure.
He also pitched Ladakh as a future hotspot for eco-tourism and adventure sports.
Plans for sustainable growth in Ladakh
The government says it's serious about making sure development reaches even the farthest corners of Ladakh.
There are plans for all-weather tunnels like Zojila and Shinkula, a medical college, and a massive 10,000 MW solar power plant to boost green energy and local jobs.
The goal? Help Ladakh grow sustainably without losing its unique culture or environment.