Listing full-member teams with lowest T20I totals against Associate nations 

Team Nepal has scripted history by defeating West Indies by a whopping 90 runs in the second T20I. This is their first-ever series win against a full-member nation in the shortest format of the game. West Indies were bowled out for a mere 83 runs while chasing 174 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. On this note, let's revisit the lowest T20I totals by a full-member teams against Associate nations.

#1 83/10 - West Indies vs Nepal, 2025 West Indies's 83/10 in the aforementioned game against Nepal now tops this unwanted list, as per statistician Kaustubh Gudipati. Chasing 174, the West Indies were off to a poor start, with Jewel Andrew getting bowled early in the innings. They struggled throughout their innings and were eventually bundled out for just 83 in 17.1 overs. Jason Holder (21) was their only batter to score over 20. Mohammad Aadil Alam (4/24) and Kushal Bhurtel (3/16) shared seven wickets.

#2 88/10 - England vs Netherlands, 2014 West Indies went past England, who were bowled out for just 88 in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup affair against Netherlands in Chattogram. The Brits were chasing 134 that day. England's innings never got going as they lost wickets in a cluster. Ravi Bopara (18) was the only one to breach the 15-run mark. Mudassar Bukhari and Logan van Beek took three wickets each as England could only survive 17.4 overs.