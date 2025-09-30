Nepal stun West Indies to script historic T20I series win

Nepal registered a historic T20I series win against the West Indies , their first-ever over a Full Member nation. A one-sided win in the 2nd T20I helped Nepal claim a 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sharjah. After winning the first game of the three-match series by 19 runs, Nepal put on an even more dominant display in the second match. They posted a total of 173/6 before bowling the Windies out for 83.

Batting heroes Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora power Nepal Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora were the stars of Nepal's innings. They both scored half-centuries, with Sheikh remaining unbeaten on 68 off 46 balls. Meanwhile, Jora contributed a quick-fire 63 off just 39 deliveries. Their partnership helped Nepal recover from an early collapse (43/3). Jora's 3 fours and 5 sixes powered Nepal to a solid 173/6 in 20 overs.

Bowling prowess Nepal bowlers shine as WI falter In reply to Nepal's total, the West Indies were off to a poor start, with Jewel Andrew getting bowled early in the innings. They struggled throughout their innings and were eventually bundled out for just 83 runs in 17.1 overs. Mohammad Adil Alam was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, claiming four wickets, while Kushal Bhurtel chipped in with three wickets. Dipendra Singh Airee conceded just four runs in his three overs, taking a wicket.

Historic win Historic win for Nepal Nepal's 90-run victory over the West Indies is not just a series win but also a record-breaking one. Nepal prevailed in their maiden T20I series against a Full Member nation. Meanwhile, WI's 83 is now the lowest-ever score for a Full Member side against an Associate nation in T20I cricket, as per Cricbuzz. Meanwhile, Nepal's margin of victory (by runs) against a Full Member is also the biggest ever for an Associate nation.