South Africa-West Indies T20I series shortened to three matches

South Africa 's upcoming home international series against West Indies has been shortened from five to three T20Is. The change is due to a scheduling conflict with the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The five T20Is were originally scheduled between January 27 and February 6. However, they will be concluded by January 31, when the support period for the T20 World Cup begins.

Venue changes Two venues dropped from the original lineup The schedule change has led to the exclusion of two matches from the original line-up. Cape Town's Newlands and Buffalo Park in East London were supposed to host the two matches. Boland Park in Paarl, Centurion's SuperSport Park, and the iconic Wanderers in Johannesburg will now host the three T20Is on January 27, 29, and 31, respectively.

Special occasion Special 'Pink Day' T20I in Paarl With no ODI cricket scheduled in South Africa for the 2025/26 season, the last T20I of the series will be a special one. It will be observed as "Pink Day," an annual event where the South African side wears pink to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer treatment. This is a significant occasion in their home season calendar.