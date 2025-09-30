South Africa-West Indies T20I series shortened to three matches
What's the story
South Africa's upcoming home international series against West Indies has been shortened from five to three T20Is. The change is due to a scheduling conflict with the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The five T20Is were originally scheduled between January 27 and February 6. However, they will be concluded by January 31, when the support period for the T20 World Cup begins.
Venue changes
Two venues dropped from the original lineup
The schedule change has led to the exclusion of two matches from the original line-up. Cape Town's Newlands and Buffalo Park in East London were supposed to host the two matches. Boland Park in Paarl, Centurion's SuperSport Park, and the iconic Wanderers in Johannesburg will now host the three T20Is on January 27, 29, and 31, respectively.
Special occasion
Special 'Pink Day' T20I in Paarl
With no ODI cricket scheduled in South Africa for the 2025/26 season, the last T20I of the series will be a special one. It will be observed as "Pink Day," an annual event where the South African side wears pink to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer treatment. This is a significant occasion in their home season calendar.
Plans
South Africa's packed international schedule ahead
South Africa's international commitments are also affected by their ongoing overseas tour until December 19. They will begin their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title defense with the Pakistan series next month, along with three ODIs and three T20Is. This will be followed by an all-format tour to India, including two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Notably, South Africa will also co-host the 2027 ODI World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia.